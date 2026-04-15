Belgium in Brief: When I'm sixty-four

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon from Avenue Louise.

It’s Katie Westwood here, back holding the pen on our Belgium in Brief newsletter.

Our lead story today looks at a subject that many of us avoid thinking about, but should concern us all: pensions.

As a typical product of my generation who is still paying off her student loan from 20 years ago, pensions are the last thing on my mind. I don’t have a retirement plan – I just assume I will carry on working until I drop.

Most governments have similarly head-in-the-sand approaches, preferring to kick the problem into the long grass rather than deal with the inevitable fallout caused by pension reform.

To its credit, the Belgian Federal Government is at least trying to address the issue as part of a budgetary effort to get the country's dire finances under control.

In doing so, it is encountering significant pushback. Belgium’s last national strike in March was called partly in response to the government’s pension reforms, which unions say will unfairly impact women.

In her article, our Political Editor Maïthé Chini looks at why the reforms are so controversial, drawing on a detailed (and quite damning) analysis by the government’s Planning Bureau.

Elsewhere, Rita Alves looks at rising jet fuel prices caused by the conflict in the Middle East and gives a detailed breakdown of likely impacts on air passengers travelling to and from Brussels.

Next, a trigger warning. Those of you still traumatised by the endless Brexit discussions from the late 2010s should prepare for a summer of pain as we build up to the 10-year anniversary of that cursed June 2016 referendum.

If, for some unfathomable reason, you haven’t been following the latest twists and turns in the UK-EU relationship, I strongly recommend reading this excellent summary of where we are now by British economist Philippe Legrain.

Ugh. Just the word ‘Brexit’ makes me want to lie down in a dark room. But I felt spiritually replenished after reading regular contributor Kristina Chetcuti’s lovely piece on Belgium’s asparagus season, which is now in full swing. Fill your boots, everyone – it’s good for you.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at k.westwood@brusselstimes.com.

Bye for now!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

While Belgium's Federal Government is still pushing through its much-contested pension reform, the scheme will come at a high price. Read more.

Passengers are already facing the consequences of rising fuel prices, as ticket prices increase and some airlines cancel flights. Read more.

Health expert Kristina Chetcuti explains the benefits of eating asparagus and provides tips on how to prepare this delicious spring vegetable. Read more.

"Through small, targeted interventions, we are improving road safety in Brussels every day." Read more.

Charel, a pedigree cat, was found wandering in the village of Rekkem, a two-hour drive from his home. Read more.

British economist Philippe Legrain explains the shifting sands in the UK's relationship with the EU. Read more.

The plane crashed shortly after taking off from an airfield near Aachen. Read more.