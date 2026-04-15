Belgium sends customs attaché to Washington amid US trade tensions

The White House in Washington DC. Credit: Belga

Belgium will appoint a customs attaché in Washington to strengthen its partnership with the United States in combating drug trafficking and organised crime.

Finance Minister Jan Jambon made the announcement during his visit to the American capital on Wednesday.

The new attaché from the General Administration of Customs and Excise (AGDA) is part of efforts to address these transnational challenges, which the minister described as strategically significant.

He highlighted that the current global economic landscape has become increasingly complex and unpredictable, driven in part by US customs policies.

Companies now face new regulations and stricter controls, necessitating clear guidance and targeted support.

The customs attaché will provide expertise and local insights to assist businesses and individuals navigating customs rules, excise duties, import procedures and compliance requirements.

Additionally, the attaché will act as a contact point for resolving issues when shipments or containers originating from Belgium are held up abroad, working in collaboration with local authorities to facilitate solutions.

Belgium already maintains customs attachés in several key locations, including China, Panama, Brazil and Indonesia.

Related News