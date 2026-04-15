Man arrested in Eupen after hostage-taking incident

A policeman with a police dog. © Belga

Judicial police and special forces intervened in Eupen on Wednesday afternoon following a hostage situation, resulting in the arrest of a man, authorities confirmed.

The incident began on Tuesday in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. According to Andrea Tilgenkamp, spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, the victim, believed to be the suspect’s partner, sent a text message to her relatives saying she had been abducted.

The victim was located via her mobile phone, leading law enforcement to act in Eupen’s city centre shortly after 2pm. The suspect reportedly had acquaintances in the area.

No shots were fired during the intervention, and no one was injured in the operation. However, the victim suffered injuries during the hostage-taking and is currently being examined by a forensic doctor. Her condition is not life-threatening, Tilgenkamp confirmed.

The suspect was arrested and will appear before an investigating judge on Thursday. The prosecutor’s office intends to request a detention warrant.

Discussions with German authorities will be held in the coming days to consider a possible extradition, the spokesperson added.