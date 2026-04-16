KU Leuven makes progress with 'brain-computer interfaces'

Illustration picture shows the new nuclear radiation laboratory of the KU Leuven Campus Geel, Thursday 08 March 2018. Credit: Belga

Researchers at KU Leuven have made significant progress in brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, potentially offering new hope to patients with neurological disorders.

BCIs work by measuring brain signals through electrodes placed either on or inside the brain or on the scalp, converting these signals into computer commands.

The ultimate aim is to help individuals regain independence in movement, speech, or other functional abilities.

In their study, KU Leuven scientists successfully used brain activity to control a virtual character in real time within a complex three-dimensional environment.

Test subjects – three rhesus monkeys – navigated an avatar through a virtual world without any physical movement, avoiding obstacles and adapting their path when goals changed.

The new BCI system collects signals from multiple motor regions of the brain simultaneously, enabling more intuitive and flexible control compared to earlier interfaces that relied on single brain areas.

Remarkably, the monkeys required minimal training to use the system after a brief familiarisation phase, with their brains adjusting further during operation.

Researchers emphasised the importance of the realistic 3D environment, explaining that future applications – such as wheelchair control – will need to function seamlessly in dynamic settings such as homes and public spaces.

The findings show that brain signals can control not just simple movements but also complex navigation tasks, bringing practical applications for patients closer to reality.

The KU Leuven team plans to begin clinical trials in humans within two years. Potential applications could include solutions for individuals with conditions such as ALS or Parkinson’s disease.

Researchers believe this development marks an important step toward making BCIs widely accessible outside the laboratory.