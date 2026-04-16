Federal Government warned against putting energy costs on businesses

FEB-VBO CEO Pieter Timmermans. Credit: Eric Lalmand/Belga

The Federation of Belgian Enterprises (FEB) has urged the federal government not to place the burden of potential energy aid for consumers on businesses.

The Council of Ministers is scheduled to discuss measures on Friday to support consumers amid soaring energy prices driven by the conflict in the Middle East. Details of these measures remain unclear.

One proposal under consideration is increasing the mileage allowance for commuting, a move that “shifts the cost to businesses,” according to FEB President Pieter Timmermans. He argues that this would be a mistake, as energy prices are already fuelling inflation, and companies are already grappling with rising wage costs due to automatic indexing.

Timmermans warned that further financial pressure on businesses, through such measures, would harm their competitiveness compared to neighbouring countries. He described this approach as “extinguishing a fire with oil.”

However, he indicated support for “targeted measures” aimed at those who genuinely need assistance.

The FEB emphasised that promoting energy savings is the most effective action currently. “A call for behavioural change is essential,” the organisation stated.