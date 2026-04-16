Man 'violently assaulted' on Brussels street after asking for money

Credit: Belga / Paul-Henri Verlooy

A man was injured during an altercation on Boulevard Poincaré in Brussels late Wednesday night, according to the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone, and remains hospitalised but is no longer in critical condition.

The incident occurred at around 00:40 when a man preparing to get into his car was approached by a man who asked for money, said Christopher de Mesmaeker, chief inspector of the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone.

While they were talking, two other individuals arrived, leading the beggar to a nearby location where they violently assaulted him.

The car owner attempted to intervene but was sprayed with a disabling substance, rendering him temporarily incapacitated. When he regained his senses, he found the beggar injured on the ground, while the assailants had fled the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition, though their life is no longer in danger. However, they remain under medical care.

Police conducted an initial investigation at the scene, established a security perimeter, and allowed the car owner to leave.

The Brussels public prosecutor’s office has been informed and has ordered additional investigative measures to complement those already undertaken by the police.

Authorities have stated that no further information about the case will be released to preserve the integrity of the investigation.