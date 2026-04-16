BMA suspects infringement in Live Nation's Pukkelpop takeover

The Pukkelpop sign pictured at the 38th edition of the Pukkelpop music festival in Kiewit on 14 August 2025. © BELGA PHOTO JILL DELSAUX

The Belgian Competition Authority (BCA) suspects that the takeover of the Pukkelpop festival by Live Nation may violate competition laws.

The BCA confirmed its concerns to Belga after Belgian newspaper Het Belang van Limburg broke the story. The watchdog is now expected to request interim measures from Live Nation.

Last November, the BCA announced a preliminary investigation into the acquisition, aiming to examine its impact on competition in festival organisation. Live Nation first disclosed its plans to acquire Pukkelpop, held annually in Kiewit, in early October.

Live Nation already manages major festivals in Belgium, including Graspop, Rock Werchter, Werchter Boutique, and the Dour Festival. The company also operates large concert venues such as AFAS Dome, Trixxo Arena, Vorst Nationaal, Lotto Arena, and Capitole Gent. Additionally, it manages ticket sales through its platform, Ticketmaster.

Auditor-General Damien Gerard expressed concern that Live Nation’s acquisition of Pukkelpop could hamper the festival’s independent operations. This, he noted, could constitute a breach of competition rules, particularly regarding event programming and ticket pricing.

The BCA’s Competition College is set to determine within two months whether temporary measures will be necessary. These could include requiring Pukkelpop to remain independent from Live Nation’s structures until a final decision is made.

A definitive ruling on the takeover is expected early next year.

In an extreme case, the BCA could block the acquisition entirely. Alternatively, Live Nation and the authority might reach an agreement, bringing the investigation to a close.