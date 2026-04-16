European foreigners can now become prison guards in Belgium

CD&V legislator Steven Matheï. © hbvl.be

The Belgian Chamber of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill allowing citizens of other European Economic Area (EEA) countries and Switzerland to become prison surveillance assistants.

This position was previously reserved for Belgians.

The proposal, introduced by Steven Matheï of the Christen Democratisch en Vlaams (CD&V) party, aims to address staff shortages in prisons amid ongoing overcrowding issues.

Candidates from outside Belgium will now undergo security checks as part of the recruitment process.

The bill, co-signed by members of the Arizona coalition, passed with majority votes against opposition.