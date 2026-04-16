Resumption expected on Friday at Bpost

Bpost. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Lambert

Bpost management and unions have reached an agreement on the implementation of the company’s transformation plan for mail and parcel delivery, the postal company announced on Thursday evening.

Final negotiations concerning the complete implementation of the plan, including details on operational modalities and the collective labour agreement, continue with the aim of reaching a deal by 30 April 2026, according to Bpost.

Operations are expected to resume on Friday, with an urgent focus on clearing the backlog of mail and parcels that accumulated during the spontaneous strike, which began in late March.

The strike particularly disrupted services in the southern part of the country, leaving several hundred thousand letters and packages delayed, the company spokesperson said.

The agreement, reached after intensive rounds of negotiation and mediation, includes ending most services at 5:00 pm. This resolution addresses worker concerns over planned late shifts, which conflicted with the early schedules many chose when joining Bpost.

The transformation plan had proposed later work schedules to adapt to declining volumes of traditional mail and increasing demand for parcels, driven by e-commerce platforms pushing late-night inputs and expecting next-day delivery with high quality standards.

Management and unions also agreed to maintain full services five days a week at fixed hours, uphold permanent positions, and create an internal pool to minimise external subcontracting.

Additionally, meal vouchers offered to employees will see a €2 increase as part of the collective labour agreement.

The transformation plan will be implemented gradually, Bpost assured, acknowledging the significant impact of these changes on the work pace and daily lives of postal workers and supervisors.

“The recent strikes heavily affected the entire company, its customers, and employees, eroding client confidence,” Bpost stated. “To move forward, it is crucial to restore the conditions necessary for a stable operation.”