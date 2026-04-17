Bpost unions to present preliminary agreement to workers on Friday

© BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Unions representing Bpost employees say they will present a preliminary agreement reached with management to workers on Friday, following negotiations concluded on Thursday evening.

The company’s management had announced that an agreement had been reached regarding a transformation plan for parcel and mail distribution. Key points include ending most services by 5:00 p.m, guaranteeing job security for permanent staff, and increasing meal vouchers by €2.

Sources had stated earlier that operations at Bpost were expected to resume on Friday.

Members still need to be consulted, unions say

However, union representatives said they still needed to consult their members before finalising Thursday's agreement.

Stéphane Daussaint from CSC-Transcom Poste mentioned that there were “five points to discuss,” while Thierry Tasset from CGSP Poste echoed the need for consultations.

Until those consultations are finished, the ongoing strike will not be called off, the unions said.

Bpost management had announced on Thursday evening that the two sides had reached the preliminary agreement.

Draft agreement aims to minimise external subcontracting

Final negotiations, including details on operational modalities and a collective labour agreement, were continuing with the aim of reaching a deal by 30 April 2026, it said.

The transformation plan had proposed later work schedules to adapt to declining volumes of traditional mail and increasing demand for parcels, driven by e-commerce platforms pushing late-night inputs and expecting next-day delivery with high quality standards.

Management and unions also agreed to maintain full services five days a week at fixed hours, uphold permanent positions, and create an internal pool to minimise external subcontracting, according to Bpost.

Transformation plan to be implemented gradually, says management

Additionally, meal vouchers offered to employees would see a €2 increase as part of the collective labour agreement.

The transformation plan would be implemented gradually, Bpost assured, acknowledging the significant impact of these changes on the work pace and daily lives of postal workers and supervisors.

“The recent strikes heavily affected the entire company, its customers, and employees, eroding client confidence,” Bpost stated. “To move forward, it is crucial to restore the conditions necessary for a stable operation.”