Friday 17 April 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Firework bomb set off outside house in Limburg province

Friday 17 April 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Firework bomb set off outside house in Limburg province
Police at the scene after an unknown person set off a firework bomb at a house on Heirstraat in Opgrimbie (Maasmechelen), Thursday 16 April 2026. Credit: Belga / Pino Misuraca

Explosives were placed in front of a house in Maasmechelen in Limburg province on Thursday evening, around 21:00.

Residents were startled by a loud explosion. According to witnesses, the perpetrator fled on a bicycle.

The front door of the house was slightly damaged, but no one was injured.

Police from the Lanaken-Maasmechelen area went to the scene to carry out standard procedures and secure the surrounding area.

Officers also interviewed witnesses at the scene and conducted a neighbourhood canvass, including collecting footage from private security cameras.

The reasons why this particular house was targeted have not yet been determined.

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