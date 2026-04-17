Firework bomb set off outside house in Limburg province

Police at the scene after an unknown person set off a firework bomb at a house on Heirstraat in Opgrimbie (Maasmechelen), Thursday 16 April 2026. Credit: Belga / Pino Misuraca

Explosives were placed in front of a house in Maasmechelen in Limburg province on Thursday evening, around 21:00.

Residents were startled by a loud explosion. According to witnesses, the perpetrator fled on a bicycle.

The front door of the house was slightly damaged, but no one was injured.

Police from the Lanaken-Maasmechelen area went to the scene to carry out standard procedures and secure the surrounding area.

Officers also interviewed witnesses at the scene and conducted a neighbourhood canvass, including collecting footage from private security cameras.

The reasons why this particular house was targeted have not yet been determined.

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