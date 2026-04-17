Belgium in Brief: Real-life American gangsters

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Goeiemiddag, bonjour and hello everyone!

Maïthé Chini again, closing out the week with an overview of the stories on our homepage today.

The main story on our homepage is about something that unfortunately never really went away: drug-related violence in Brussels.

Since the spate of shootings in the Porte de Hal area in February 2024, rival gangs have been fighting for territory and been making headlines in the capital at least every other week – albeit at a lower intensity.

A year later, in February 2025, drug gangs were brought back to the forefront of everyone's minds when two young men with Kalashnikovs were seen in the Clemenceau metro station – leading to a day-long manhunt as well as a week of shootings in the area.

Now, after a period of relative quiet in Brussels, the turf wars are back. As our News Editor Ugo Realfonzo reports, rival gangs have been feuding in Saint-Gilles again, resulting in a violent week of explosions and shootings.

Brad Pitt may have been filming in the municipality last week, but this is not just another Hollywood gangster movie; this is real life, as Saint-Gilles mayor Jean Spinette (PS) told Ugo.

While he is thankful that there are no victims so far, Spinette is calling out the "arseholes who come and trash the neighbourhood to make money." I urge you to read Ugo's in-depth report about what's happening in the city.

Elsewhere in Belgium, there are very different kinds of problems. Our reporter Kosmos Khoroshavin made the trek all the way to Vlamertinge in the province of West Flanders to speak to the farming family who gave away their 120-tonne stock of potatoes for free.

As the price of potatoes in Belgium fell to zero as a result of a Europe-wide glut, they chose to simply give their potatoes away. The result? Hundreds of people descended on their farm, and the local initiative quickly turned into an international media sensation.

Why is this such a big deal, you ask? "The potato is central to Belgian culture. Fries and Belgium are synonymous. So if something goes wrong with the potato, I think it gets a lot of attention," they told Kosmos.

Also on our homepage today is Belgium's upcoming reform of its sperm donation scheme. Following a scandal that came to light last year – about a donor with a genetic abnormality linked to certain cancers, whose sperm resulted in over 50 pregnancies in 37 women in Belgium – the system needed to change.

I spoke with Dirk Ramaekers, chair of the Federal Public Health Service and crisis manager, about what will be happening and what it all means for the country's hospitals and fertility clinics. Read all about it here.

Lastly, if you don't know how to spend this weekend yet, you can find some inspiration in our weekly guide. Whether you're an architecture aficionado, film buff or music lover, Isabella Vivian has got you covered.

And as always, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Have a good one!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

From Brad Pitt to bombings, Saint-Gilles has been gripped by five violent incidents in five days – which the mayor is calling "a war between rival drug families." Read more.

A VRT investigation claims Francken exaggerated drone sightings and launched his anti-drone plan without a public tender. Read more.

Last year, it came to light that sperm from a donor with a genetic abnormality, linked to certain cancers, resulted in over 50 pregnancies in 37 women in Belgium. Read more.

“Fries and Belgium are synonymous. So if something goes wrong with the potato, I think it gets a lot of attention," the farm's owners told The Brussels Times. Read more.

Disruption to post service continues, with some spontaneous actions in Flanders, and picket lines still set up in Wallonia. Read more.

Energy bills are set to hit Europe where it hurts. Governments are being asked to stand firm and not do anything that might disrupt the entire market further. Read more.

Whether you're an architecture aficionado, film buff or music lover, there's something for everyone. Here's what's on in Brussels this weekend. Read more.