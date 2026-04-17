Instant noodles recalled over high levels of substance that can cause cancer

Illustrative image of instant noodles. Credit: Openverse

The Federal Agency for the Protection of the Food Chain (FASFC) is recalling "Buldak Spicy Ramen Hot Chicken Flavour Cup" instant noodles due to excessive levels of 3-MCPD (3-monochloropropane) and glycidyl fatty acid esters.

These food processing contaminants are considered genotoxic carcinogens. The decision to withdraw the product from sale and recall it from consumers was made following a notification via the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF).

The Belgian Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (AFSCA) asks consumers not to consume this product and to return it to the point of sale where it was purchased.

The product in question has an expiry date of August 28, 2026, and bears the batch number H W3. It was sold through various points of sale, AFSCA indicated in a press release, without specifying which ones.

Anyone wishing to obtain further information can call the AFSCA consumer contact point at 0800/13.550 or send an email to pointdecontact@afsca.be.