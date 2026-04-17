Watou Arts Festival secured by Flemish subsidy

© kunstenfestivalwatou.be

The Watou Arts Festival will be back this year in West Flanders, following the allocation by the Government of Flanders of a €317,680 subsidy that now ensures its continuation after a period of uncertainty.

Loes Vandromme, Alderman for Culture in the municipality of Poperinge, expressed her satisfaction with the funding. It is slightly more than previous amounts, but that is vital for the organisation of the festival, she said.

Flemish Culture Minister Caroline Gennez highlighted the festival’s high-quality content and regional cultural impact as key factors in the decision to allocate the subsidy.

She also praised the festival's innovative practices, such as fair compensation for artists and a focus on sustainability.

Scheduled from 15 July to 30 August 2026, the Watou Arts Festival will explore the theme 'Gemene Wegen' (Shared Paths), emphasising collaboration and collective effort.

Over 50 artists and poets will craft new works under curators Daniëlle van Zuijlen, Bart Lodewijks (visual arts), and Michaël Vandebril (poetry).

Details of the programme will be unveiled in mid-May.