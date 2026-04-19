Authorities seized a billion cigarettes in Belgium since 2020

Counterfeit Marlboro cigarettes seized by customs officers in Antwerp. Credit: Dirk Waem/Belga

Between January 2020 and November 2025, Belgian authorities confiscated 946 million counterfeit cigarettes, amounting to €394 million in lost taxes, VAT, and import duties.

These figures were revealed by CD&V MP Franky Demon, who obtained the data from Finance Minister Jan Jambon. Demon emphasises the importance of strengthening international cooperation to combat the illegal cigarette trade.

In 2025, customs seized nearly 150 million fake cigarettes and uncovered nine illegal production sites across Belgium. The facilities were found in regions including Limburg, East Flanders, West Flanders, Liège, and Antwerp. Additionally, eight storage locations were discovered in areas such as West Flanders, Hainaut, and Walloon Brabant.

Criminal networks involved operate with high levels of sophistication, according to Demon. Production is decentralised to evade law enforcement — raw tobacco is processed at one location while cigarettes are manufactured or stored elsewhere. In 2025 alone, counterfeit cigarettes led to €71.7 million in evaded taxes, with the largest losses identified in Limburg and West Flanders.

Demon highlights organised crime as the most concerning aspect of illegal cigarette production. These operations form sprawling networks that extend across the European Union and beyond, with significant societal repercussions.

Belgium is cooperating closely with foreign customs services and European agencies such as Europol and anti-fraud unit OLAF. However, Demon urges the government to bolster efforts in international collaboration. Sharing best practices, exchanging information, and conducting joint operations are key strategies to disrupt distribution networks.

Related News