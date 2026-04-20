Belgium in Brief: Charles Michel tells all

Credit: Belga

Goeiemiddag, bonjour and happy Monday!

Maïthé Chini here again, kicking off the week with a roundup of what's on our website today, and what you might have missed over the weekend.

First up is an important story by Leo Cendrowicz, the Editor of The Brussels Times Magazine: a big, tell-all interview with Charles Michel, the former President of the European Council.

They met in Michel's new office: on the upper floors of the Résidence Palace, the Art Deco landmark in Brussels's European Quarter. Not only is it an eye-catching building, but it is also directly across from the Europa building, the home of the European Council – Michel's previous office.

Coincidence? Michel insists that it is, but I am not so sure I am convinced.

Either way, Michel was in the mood to talk. From becoming Belgium's youngest prime minister (since 1841) to Sofagate as well as his feelings about Politico – he revealed all to Leo. He even accused European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of a "power grab".

You can find the full article here. It is long, but I highly recommend taking the time to read all the way to the end.

And while Michel had no trouble getting a new job, this is not the case for all highly skilled people in Brussels, writes regular contributor Polya Pencheva.

While Brussels is Europe’s opportunity hub on paper, she reports on how breaking into the job market and landing steady employment can be more complex in practice.

From language skills, master's degrees and hundreds of applicants going for the same job in an increasingly tight labour market, read everything you need to know here.

Meanwhile, Saint-Gilles was rocked by another large explosion this weekend – the latest in a week of violence. Our News Editor Ugo Realfonzo, who has been following the shootings and explosions in the municipality over the past week, was at the scene on Saturday morning, and reported on the damage.

While the explosion targeted a café, many windows of the surrounding buildings (including the school opposite) were shattered in the blast. The school reopened today. Read Ugo's story here.

Before I let you go, I also wanted to highlight two other pieces you might have missed over the weekend.

Following an interview with a Finnish woman who spoke to The Brussels Times about her – sometimes hilarious, sometimes harrowing – dating experiences, our Features Editor Isabella Vivian now shines a light on the challenges (heterosexual men) face when dating in Brussels.

Isabella wanted to find out if women have it harder than men in the dating world. And safety concerns aside, she came to the conclusion that it is perhaps not always so clear-cut. Sceptical? Have a read, and make up your mind later.

Lastly, our reporter Vicente Torre Hovelson explored one of Belgium's oldest and most mysterious claims to fame, Antwerp's diamond district.

The district has been featured in movies like Guy Ritchie's 2000 film “Snatch” and recently in the 2023 Israeli-Belgian Netflix television series “Rough Diamonds.” But is it portrayed fairly? Vicente tells you all about it.

And as always, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Enjoy the rest of your Monday!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

In an interview with The Brussels Times, Charles Michel wants to settle old scores – from Sofagate to Trump, he believes he has been vindicated on many issues. Read more.

On paper, Brussels is Europe’s opportunity hub. In practice, breaking into the job market and landing steady employment can be more complex. Read more.

"One woman said, 'Are you going to order an Uber for me?' I said no. And then she ghosted me." Read more.

Only one European country was said to be fully sovereign in its cloud solution for defence and security systems Read more.

Belgium is reportedly facing mounting financial penalties for overcrowded prisons and asylum cases. Read more.

Public transit has a firm place in the daily commutes of Brussels residents, with 97% of those aged between 12 and 17 owning a STIB/MIVB card. Read more.

"The fundamental principle is that children belong in school, not on the streets." Read more.