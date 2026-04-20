Brussels women's shelter launches supervised alcohol consumption project

Samusocial Brussels logo. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

A pilot project to manage alcohol consumption for women in emergency shelters has been introduced in the Louiza centre of the Brussels-based homeless organisation Samusocial.

The project, called 'Nozat', allows beer and wine consumption in communal areas on the ground floor. These drinks will be stored in a locked fridge, and consumption in private rooms will remain prohibited, the organisation stated.

The initiative aims to help women engage in safer, more responsible alcohol consumption through individualised support. It also seeks to make the shelter more accessible to individuals who were previously excluded, enhancing its "low-threshold" approach.

"Sharing a drink is part of widely accepted social habits," said Sarah de Liamchine, General Director of Samusocial. She explained that for women in shelters, such moments are often unavailable, and strict bans on alcohol can feel patronising.

Rather than penalising alcohol use, Samusocial's approach focuses on guiding consumption to minimise risky behaviours.

The organisation highlighted that women facing precarious circumstances are especially vulnerable to public violence, which alcohol consumption can exacerbate. The programme also seeks to provide a safe space for dialogue about drinking.

Safia Soltani, a harm reduction project manager at Samusocial, noted that strict curfews—such as requiring residents to return by 22:00—can prompt rapid alcohol consumption to avoid withdrawal symptoms overnight. This behaviour can lead to health complications, risky activities, or violence.

To support the pilot project, an additional staff member will be present at the shelter during the next three months.

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