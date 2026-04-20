Brussels residents urged to check their vaccination status

Illustrative image of person being vaccinated. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Brussels residents are encouraged to check their vaccination status with healthcare professionals in a campaign recently launched by the Brussels Capital-Region’s social and health administration, Vivalis.

Vaccination hesitancy is on the rise, and many Brussels residents are unsure if they remain adequately protected. While childhood vaccinations are relatively well-monitored, adults are less likely to keep up with regular booster doses. A booster shot every ten years is needed to prevent diseases such as tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough.

The Vivalis campaign aligns with a World Health Organization (WHO) initiative to raise awareness about the vital role of vaccination in disease prevention and protecting lives. It specifically targets people aged 30 to 65 years and pregnant women. Vaccination against whooping cough during pregnancy is strongly recommended to safeguard newborns.

The campaign aims to transform gaps in knowledge about personal vaccination status into concrete preventive actions. Vivalis highlights that checking one’s vaccination status is simple as vaccination records are increasingly integrated into electronic medical files, accessible online.

Residents are encouraged to consult their GP to discuss their vaccination status, visit their pharmacist to plan booster shots, and schedule appointments to receive necessary vaccines if their records are not up to date.

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