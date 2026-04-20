The 'best' of African film goes on show in Leuven this week

Scene from 'Black girl' by Sembene Ousmane, to be showcased at the Africa Film Festival in Leuven from 22 to 26 April.

The Africa Film Festival begins on Wednesday at the ZED Cinema in Leuven, marking its 31st edition with five days of top-tier African cinema.

The opening night features 'My Father’s Shadow,' directed by Nigerian filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr., whose film was the first Nigerian production to debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

The festival ends on Sunday with 'Memory of Princess Mumbi,' a Kenyan blend of science fiction, mockumentary, and romantic drama, previously showcased at the Venice Film Festival.

Special attention this year is given to 'Têtes Brûlées,' a feature debut by Belgian-Tunisian director Maja Ajmia Yde Zellama. Exploring themes of grief and solidarity in a multicultural Brussels community, the director will participate in a Q&A session after the screening.

In addition to feature films, a selection of documentaries will be shown, such as 'Bad Like Brooklyn Dancehall,' which delves into the dancehall music scene, with archive footage and interviews featuring artists such as Sean Paul and Shaggy.

Another documentary, 'Didy,' retraces the life of the mother of director Gaël Kamilindi and examines the experiences of a generation of Rwandan women.

This edition is also marked by a farewell. For the first time, the festival will take place without co-founder Guido Convents, a key figure in African cinema who passed away recently. In tribute, the classic film 'Black Girl' by Ousmane Sembène will be screened on Thursday.

The festival is dedicated to his memory.

The programme also includes short film competitions—Young African Filmmaker Awards (YAFMA) and Belgian Shorts — with winners to be announced at the closing ceremony.

The Africa Film Festival runs from Wednesday 22 April to Sunday 26 April.

An all-inclusive film pass costs €30 and grants access to all screenings.