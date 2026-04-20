Brussels City Council announces higher fees for outdoor cafés

Pietonnier/Voetgangers(pedestrian) zone in Brussels. © BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Brussels City Council on Monday approved increases in fees for terraces attached to cafes, bars, and restaurants.

The rise will be felt most in the pedestrian zone of the central boulevards due to its high profitability compared to other areas.

Annual fees there will increase by 50% to €35 per square metre (m2) for terraces smaller than 50 m² and €45 for larger ones.

On the Grand-Place and at Sablon, fees will rise from €39 to €50 per m2, representing a 28% increase.

Elsewhere, charges for smaller terraces remain at €19 per m2, while fees for those larger than 50 m² will go up from €29 to €32 per m2.

For enclosed terraces, the multiplier used to calculate fees will double from five to ten, regardless of the location.

The flat rate for displaying a menu board will increase from €175 to €200, with no distinction made between zones.

Temporary public space occupation fees for events will also rise: fees for Plaisirs d’Hiver will increase from €263 to €300, Foire du Midi from €31 to €35 per m2, and the National Day and Gay Pride from €9 to €10 per m2.

Majority councillors voted in favour of the adjustments. The PTB and Team Fouad Ahidar voted against, while Ecolo abstained.