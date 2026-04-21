Belgium failing to provide accommodation for asylum seekers, says Amnesty

An asylum seeker waiting to be helped by legal volunteers in his case against Fedasil. Credit: Lauren Walker/The Brussels Times

Belgium is failing to provide adequate accommodation for asylum seekers, leading to human rights violations, Amnesty International warned in its annual report published on Tuesday.

The organisation criticised the government’s lack of action, noting a worsening situation since the adoption of a law in August that halted support for individuals already granted refugee or protection status in another EU member state.

Carine Thibaut, director of the Francophone branch of Amnesty International Belgium, said the country has work to do to align its actions with its image as a champion of human rights.

Amnesty also highlighted concerns about restrictions placed on peaceful demonstrations, describing these measures as neither necessary nor proportionate.

Thibaut called for changes to improve the legal framework for public protests and urged investigations into alleged rights violations, particularly in cases involving excessive or unlawful police force during protests.

The NGO expressed frustration over the lack of progress on abortion rights, pointing out that none of its 25 recommendations to improve Belgium’s abortion legislation have been implemented.

Belgium’s human rights record is further marred by overcrowding in prisons, with reports that 763 inmates are currently forced to sleep on the floor, according to the liberal union SLFP.