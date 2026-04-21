Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels the place to be?

Credit: Belga

Hello, goeiemiddag!

This is Maïthé Chini, giving you the English-language lowdown on what's happening in Brussels.

Have you been considering switching jobs lately? It seems like you are not alone.

Yesterday, we ran a story about why highly skilled people are still having trouble landing a job in Brussels. Today, the main article on our website is by reporter Isabella Vivian, who spoke to experts about how to make sure you stand out on the city's very competitive job market.

While having two master's degrees and speaking four languages would certainly get you noticed in the rest of Belgium, it might not get you very far in Brussels.

As Isabella explains, Brussels is a "service-based economy" and home to countless European and international institutions and corporate headquarters.

This abundance of EU-oriented jobs makes Brussels particularly unique, but it also means that people from 27 countries are trying to get very similar jobs in a single city. So if you're looking for fresh ways to stand out, head over here.

Also on the agenda today are energy support measures. After the much-anticipated talks on Friday failed to reach an agreement, Belgium's Federal Government is meeting again tonight.

The question of whether Prime Minister Bart De Wever's so-called Arizona coalition should introduce temporary measures to provide energy support for commuting and other areas has been a topic of political debate for several weeks now – blocking other government files. Get the latest here.

On another note, nine in 10 Belgian workers want to retire before 66 (the current minimum age), but less than half of respondents expect to be able to do so.

In the context of the Federal Government's upcoming – and much-contested – retirement reform, the research is sure to catch some eyes.

As always, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Have a good week!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Holding two Master's and speaking four languages isn't enough to make you stand out in Brussels these days. Here are some tips to ensure you get noticed. Read more.

It is clear that "a winner and a loser" will emerge from Tuesday's meeting, experts believe. Read more.

A recent survey showed a majority of workers wished to retire before the current minimum age. Under half of respondents, however, expect to be able to do so. Read more.

"Scammers deliberately play on people’s emotions and trust." Read more.

A Brussels hospital reached a new milestone in the field of reconstructive breast surgery, which could lead to a faster and less painful recovery for patients. Read more.

Belgium "has work to do to align its actions with its image as a champion of human rights", said Amnesty International. Read more.

The 31st edition of the Africa Film Festival, five days of top-tier cinema, begins on Wednesday at the ZED Cinema in Leuven. Read more.