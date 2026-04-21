FWB Prime Minister defends the cost of the mission to Canada

Federation Wallonia - Brussels Minister President Elisabeth Degryse.© BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

The Prime Minister of the Wallonia-Bruxelles Fédération (FWB), Elisabeth Degryse, on Tuesday defended the cost of this week's ministerial mission to Canada.

The mission, which has over 100 participants, began on Monday and ends of Friday. It has been priced-tagged at €441,000, of which €303,000 is funded by the French Community, while the Walloon Region contributes €138,000.

Its planning faced scrutiny from opposition parties in the FWB’s parliament, particularly over costs.

Degryse, accompanied by Walloon Prime Minister Adrien Dolimont and the head of the Wallonia Foreign Trade and Investment Agency (AWEX), Pascale Delcomminette, justified the costs.

“Missions of this kind, particularly in Québec, yield a very high return, and having a presence on the ground is absolutely essential," the FWB Prime Minister explained.

"The costs amount to about €300,000 for the FWB, perhaps a little more, perhaps a little less," she added. "But these are not additional funds that we are making available: it is a budget provided by Wallonie-Bruxelles International (WBI)."

The WBI is the governmental body managing international relations for Wallonia and the French Community.

Degryse recognised the opposition’s role but stressed the importance of focusing on the mission’s outcomes.

She highlighted potential benefits, including advancements in artificial intelligence for the FWB, enabled by meetings to be held during the week.