Charleroi's mayor rejects the idea of closing smaller train stations

Credit: Belga

Charleroi Mayor Thomas Dermine (Parti Socialiste) on Tuesday criticised a proposal by Mouvement Réformateur Chairman Georges-Louis Bouchez to close train stations that serve fewer than 100 passengers per day.

Dermine argued that the suggestion was counterproductive for mobility at a time when efforts to decarbonise transport must be prioritised. He described Belgium’s dense railway network as a significant advantage, stressing that neglecting its full potential would be “absurd.”

He also highlighted that Bouchez’s proposal would disproportionately affect Wallonia. Of the 60 stations targeted for closure, 48 are located in the region, including 12 in the Charleroi area. This, according to Dermine, would have a negative impact on vulnerable areas that rely on public transit for access to work.

Dermine also noted that the closures would save only €1.2 million which, he said, was a marginal amount compared to the €3-billion operational budget of the national railway utility, SNCB/NMBS, and infrastructure manager Infrabel.

He dismissed the proposal as a “false saving” with no significant benefit for public finances.