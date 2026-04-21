Burglar gets 25 years in jail for fatal robbery at 94-year-old's home

Murder accused Jean-Claude Simon, pictured during his trial at the Liege Assize Court, on 08 April 2026. @ BELGA PHOTO JILL DELSAUX

The Liège Court of Assizes on Tuesday sentenced 52-year-old Jean-Claude Simon to 25 years in prison for a 2022 robbery that cost the life of a 94-year-old man in Oupeye.

The robbery took place on the night of 31 May to 1 June 2022 at the home of Louis Depus, who lived alone. During the assault, Simon struck Depus, who succumbed to his injuries months later.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court had found Simon guilty of robbery with violence leading to unintentional death, as the jury could not establish that he had intended to kill his victim.

Following the guilty verdict, the public prosecutor sought a 30-year prison sentence, pointing to the vulnerable age of the victim and the gravity of the crime. Simon’s defence argued for a sentence of less than 15 years.

The jury ultimately decided on 25 years, taking into account the severity of the crime, the lack of respect shown for the victim’s integrity, the risk of recidivism, and Simon’s unfavourable personal history.

Simon has consistently denied responsibility for the crime. At the start of his trial, his criminal record showed 28 prior convictions.