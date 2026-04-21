Ghent invests federal funds in digital shield for its port

Ghent Port. © Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

The City of Ghent plans to install additional ANPR cameras in and around its port area to strengthen its efforts against drug-related crime.

Part of a €1-million federal subsidy provided under the 'Big Cities' plan will be used to fund the initiative.

In the meantime, local police are preparing a detailed plan that will be submitted to the Ghent City Council for approval.

The project involves building a 'digital shield,' incorporating cameras and sensors to monitor strategic routes and vulnerable areas. The rollout will take place in phases, in collaboration with federal and local police and the port authorities.

The investment is part of Plan Argos, a broader strategy to combat drug smuggling in the port of Ghent.

Questions about the plan were recently raised in the city council by councillor Stijn De Roo (Christen Democratsich en Vlaams (CD&V).

Mayor Mathias De Clercq (Voor Gent) stated that the advanced technology would enable more targeted inspections and better detection of suspicious activities in and around the port.

The initiative aims to enhance the port area’s resilience and disrupt the trafficking of drugs through the logistics chain.

Specific camera locations will be determined following site visits by local police.

A detailed timeline is to be included in a proposal to be presented to the Ghent City Council in due course.