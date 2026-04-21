Tuesday 21 April 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Leuven wins European award for inclusion and diversity

Tuesday 21 April 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Leuven wins European award for inclusion and diversity

The European Commission has recognised Leuven’s anti-discrimination policies by awarding the Flemish city its 2026 award for inclusion and diversity.

The annual European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Silver Award highlights cities, municipalities, and regions that excel in promoting inclusivity and diversity, and in combating discrimination based on gender, ethnicity, religion, disability, age, or LGBTIQ+ identity.

Leuven won silver in the category of cities with over 50,000 residents at the awards ceremony in Brussels on Tuesday. The first prize went to Józsefváros, the eighth district of Budapest, while Leiden won bronze.

Leuven was commended for its strong stance against exclusion, notably through initiatives such as ‘Leuven zonder Racisme’ and its Ten-Point Action Plan to fight discrimination in housing, employment, education, and other areas, according to an official statement.

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