Lufthansa cancels 20,000 flights through to October over high energy prices

Credit: Belga

The German aviation group Lufthansa, of which Brussels Airlines is part, is cancelling around 20,000 flights through October due to high kerosene costs, the company announced on Wednesday.

By cancelling these flights, the company will save around 40,000 tonnes of kerosene, the price of which has doubled due to the war in the Middle East.

"The adjustments to the flight schedule will reduce the number of unprofitable short-haul flights within the Lufthansa Group network. The planned consolidation of the European network will be implemented across the Lufthansa Group's six hubs in Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna, Brussels and Rome," a statement said.

In Brussels, where its subsidiary Brussels Airlines is based, Lufthansa speaks of "an expansion of existing routes", as is also the case in Zurich and Vienna.

The first cancellations were already implemented on Monday. This involves 120 daily flights until the end of May. Affected routes include Frankfurt to Poland and Norway.

The total of 20,000 cancelled flights also includes all connections operated by the regional subsidiary Lufthansa Cityline. This was due to close by the end of 2026 anyway, but was shut down early last weekend.