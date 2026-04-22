Cycling to work pays off: Allowance rose by 26% over two years

A cyclist on Rue de la Loi. Credit: Belga/ Eric Lalmand

Employees who cycle to work are being financially rewarded for doing so more than ever before: the average cycling allowance granted has risen by over 26% in the past two years.

The cycling allowance in Belgium rose from an average of €46.40 per month in 2023 to a monthly average of €58.55 in 2025, according to an analysis by HR expert Acerta based on data from 360,000 employees at 37,500 private-sector employers.

Since May 2023, private sector employees have been entitled to an allowance if they regularly cycle to and from work. Since then, the proportion of private sector employees receiving a cycling allowance has risen from 15.5% to 17.8% – representing an increase of approximately 15%.

Almost one in five employees (18.6%) under the age of 25 receives a cycling allowance. Only among those aged 55 and over is this percentage higher, at 19.2%.

The average amount paid by employers has also risen during this period. Companies reimburse cycle commuters on average with an additional €0.3194 per kilometre cycled, whereas in 2023 this was still €0.25 on average – an increase of 26%.

An employee who cycles to work now receives an average of €58.55 per month, compared to €46.40 per month in 2023. Over a full year, the average is €702.59, compared to €556.79 in 2023.