Consumer confidence in Belgium falls to lowest level in a year

Credit Image: Belga/ Euc/ROPI

Consumer confidence in the economy fell for the third month running in April: it now stands at its lowest level since April last year, the National Bank of Belgium (NBB) said on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence indicator fell to -9 in April, compared with -6 in March. At the start of this year, it stood at +4.

In April, consumers were slightly less pessimistic about the general economic situation than they had been in March. However, they became more negative about their overall financial situation and their savings. Fears of unemployment also increased.