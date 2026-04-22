Over 100 pro-Palestine activists occupy Ghent University building

A building of the Ghent University. Credit: Belga/Jonas D'Hollander

Over 100 pro-Palestine activists once again occupied a university building in Ghent on Wendesday, this time on the Coupure campus (bio-engineering).

The group intends to remain there for an extended period and is demanding a full academic boycott of Israeli institutions.

This is not the first such action: in 2024, activists occupied the UFO building on the campus for weeks. The activists stressed that there are still 18 ongoing collaborations, 12 of which were continued despite advice against it from Ghent University’s human rights committee.

They are demanding that all existing collaborations be terminated immediately, that no new agreements be entered into, and that the university commit to excluding Israel from the European research programme Horizon Europe from 2028 onwards.

The activists have announced a protest at 17:00 and are calling on supporters to join the occupation.