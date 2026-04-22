IKEA starts offering affordable plug-in solar panels

Ikea Anderlecht. Credit: Belga

Swedish furniture chain IKEA is offering plug-in solar panels and other energy solutions on its website from Wednesday, in collaboration with the Svea Solar energy company operating in various European countries.

The new range includes plug-in solar panels with or without a battery. These are small installations, intended for use on balconies or terraces, for example.

The starter kit, without a battery, is available for around €350.

Additionally, IKEA is also offering portable solar panels and batteries for campers and others. In many cases, these are products from the existing Ecoflow brand.

According to IKEA, this new range responds to rising energy prices caused by the war in the Middle East. As a result, there is "a growing need for energy independence, particularly in urban areas."

The new range is available exclusively on the IKEA website, not in stores. Orders are processed by Svea Solar.