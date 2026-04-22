Montenegro's EU accession process moves a step further

Montenegro's Foreign Minister, Maida Gorcevic. © Wikimedia Commons

European Union Member States on Wednesday approved the formation of a working group to prepare a treaty on EU accession for Montenegro.

Montenegro's Foreign Minister, Maida Gorcevic, hailed the move as “fantastic news from Brussels,” expressing optimism about becoming the EU’s 28th member state by 2028.

European Council President Antonio Costa extended his congratulations on social media, noting that this marks the first start towards EU expansion since Croatia’s accession in 2013.

The newly established working group will define the specific terms of Montenegro’s accession, tailored to its unique circumstances, with the European Commission emphasising respect for the rule of law in upcoming agreements.

Montenegro and Albania are leading the way in the Western Balkans' EU accession process, ahead of other regional candidates.

Belgium’s Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, who recently visited Montenegro, praised its reform efforts, describing the country as already part of the “European family.”

However, Montenegro faces challenges, including judicial reforms, fighting corruption, tackling organised crime, and resolving bilateral disputes, particularly with Croatia, Prévot warned.