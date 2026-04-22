Man arrested for driving under the influence despite lifetime ban

Credit: Jasper Jacobs/Belga

Police detained a man over the weekend in Houthalen-Helchteren, Limburg Province, for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, despite being subject to a lifetime ban.

Officers discovered that the man also had an outstanding prison sentence. His car, which was uninsured, was impounded on the spot.

During a search, police found drugs in the man's possession. The Limburg Public Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant, and he was transferred to Hasselt Prison.

The incident occurred during a traffic operation focussed on alcohol and drug-related offences, conducted by police on Saturday across Oudsbergen, Houthalen-Helchteren, and Genk.

In total, 772 drivers were checked during the operation. Results of the checks, announced on Wednesday, revealed 19 traffic violations.

These included infractions such as failure to wear a seatbelt (5 cases) and using a mobile phone while driving (4), other offences such as excessive speed, helmet violations, uninsured vehicles, modified mopeds, and unapproved vehicle tuning (6 cases), and inspection lapses (4 cases).

One driver tested positive for alcohol and was issued with a fine. He also had his driver's licence confiscated for 15 days.