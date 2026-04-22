Hundreds march in Brussels in support of Palestine relief flotilla

Picture of an action after a the Global Sumud Parliamentary Congress on the theme "Dismantling Colonial Apartheid: From International Law to Palestinian Liberation", in Brussels, on Wednesday 22 April 2026. BELGA PHOTO TIMON RAMBOER

Hundreds of people marched in Brussels on Wednesday, demanding an end to violence in Gaza and Lebanon and urging support for the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is en route to the Middle East.

Estimates of the number of participants ranged from about 300, according to police, to about 500, according to Belga News Agency.

The procession, which began at 6:00 p.m. at Albertina Square near the Kunstberg and ended in Luxembourg Square at 7:00 p.m, followed a conference honouring the flotilla, which left for the Middle East on 12 April.

EU urged to suspend asociation agreement with Israel

Participants called for the ships to be allowed passage and for Israel to lift its “illegal blockade.” They urged the European Union to end its “complicity in genocide” and to support the flotilla’s mission.

Protesters also pushed for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, as demanded by Spain and other EU Member States.

Additional calls were made for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor in Gaza’s coastal waters and for mechanisms to hold Israel accountable on the international stage.

Speakers at the march included Franco-Palestinian legislator Rima Hassan, who represents ‘La France Insoumise’ in the European Parliament since 2024.

She called for sustained mobilisation, saying: “We must be here every week. We need you. Your voices must be heard in the European Parliament.”

'We cannot remain complicit' - Marc Botenga (PTB/PVDA)

Ms. Hassan voiced frustration that the EU and its representatives have refused to suspend the agreement with Israel, despite widespread pressure, including a petition supported by over a million signatures. “For decades, associations and activists have been asking for this suspension. Yet, the EU continues to ignore their demands,” she said.

“You are on the right side of history," she told the protesters. "Previous generations fought against injustices in Vietnam and South Africa, and now yours is the generation for Palestine.”

Marc Botenga, who represents the Workers Party of Belgium (PVDA/PTB) in the European Parliament, also addressed the march, condemning the daily violence in Gaza, including killings and bombings by Israeli forces.

“Weapons are still being supplied to Israel," He said. "This must end. We cannot remain complicit— actively or passively.”

Botenga, too, argued in favour of suspending the EU-Israel agreement, citing mounting pressure and uncertainty among European lawmakers. He also urged Belgium to explicitly denounce the pact and take decisive action to break ties with Israel.

“I am waiting for Belgium to send a clear signal to end any form of complicity,” he stated.