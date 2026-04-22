Electrical waste is often poorly sorted, says Recupel

Image showing the start of a campaign by Recupel and partner organisation KWB to collect old smartphones and cellphones in order to recycle them. © BELGA PHOTO HANDOUT KWB

Electrical waste in Belgium is often mis-sorted, according to a new study released on Wednesday by the Recupel non-profit organization, which collects and recycles used electrical and electronic appliances.

The study, conducted among 1,000 people, revealed widespread confusion about what constitutes an electrical device.

Items such as electric toothbrushes, bicycle lamps, and electrical toys are frequently disposed of in blue PMC bags or mixed in with residual waste, Recupel reported.

Around one in ten respondents admitted to throwing cables and chargers in general waste or PMC bags, while one in seven said they did the same with bicycle lamps.

Additionally, one in five respondents believed it was acceptable to discard small electrical devices with general waste.

Twenty-five percent of participants thought that businesses and organisations bore the primary responsibility for recycling, and as individuals, their contribution would not make a significant difference if they occasionally failed to recycle.

In response, Recupel has launched a new campaign to highlight “invisible electronics” and make recycling easier for everyone.