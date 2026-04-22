Man accused of swindling elderly women to know his fate on June 3

Illustration picture shows the courtroom ahead of a session of the Brussels Correctional Court. © Belga

The Brussels Correctional Court will deliver its verdict on 3 June in the case against a man accused of defrauding elderly women of hundreds of thousands of euros through property transactions.

Prosecutors allege that M.A. had purchased a house in Ruisbroek in 2015 for €150,000. In 2019, he reportedly befriended an elderly woman, F., under false pretences then sold her the property for €360,000, even though no renovations were carried out.

He allegedly used part of the proceeds from that sale to buy an apartment belonging to another elderly woman, V., who was suffering from severe depression. M.A. reportedly paid €60,000 for the flat and sold it months later for €260,000.

The remaining money was said to have been spent on acquiring a property in Zemst under a company registered in the name of M.A.’s mother.

Authorities also claim M.A. purchased three other properties for €300,000 from a third elderly woman, N., who was critically ill at the time.

M.A.’s defence argues that he simply has a knack for business and a strong network, suggesting that investigators pursued him unfairly due to his exotic-sounding name.

They deny the allegations and are seeking his acquittal.