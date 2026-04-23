Greece receives €1.18b EU payment, fulfilling 53% of recovery plan targets

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The European Commission has paid Greece €1.18 billion in grants and loans under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the programme at the centre of the bloc’s NextGenerationEU post-pandemic funding package.

The payment is the seventh disbursement Greece has received under the scheme, which funds reforms and investments agreed between the EU and member states, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

The latest tranche follows a payment request submitted by Greece on 19 December 2025, which the Commission approved on 26 March 2026.

Greece has now received €24.6 billion — 68.5% of its total €35.95 billion allocation — made up of €18.22 billion in grants and €17.73 billion in loans.

What the funding covers

Measures linked to this payment include projects and reforms in energy and decarbonisation, transport, labour and skills development, and the digitisation of government, healthcare and business services, according to the Commission.

Payments under the Recovery and Resilience Facility are performance-based and depend on countries meeting pre-agreed milestones and targets set out in national plans.

Greece has now fulfilled 53% of the milestones and targets in its national recovery and resilience plan.