Antwerp diamond sector reaps benefits of Middle East conflict

Credit: Belga / Luc Claessen

The volume of diamonds traded in Antwerp rose by nearly 20% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, while the value of the trade grew by 3.7%, according to the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC).

The umbrella organisation attributes the increases partly to the impact of conflict in the Middle East, which has influenced demand in the sector.

The import of rough diamonds saw particularly strong growth, said AWDC CEO Karen Rentmeesters.

After years of decline, the diamond industry began a tentative recovery last year, with growth recorded for the first time in December 2025.

Rentmeesters explained that this rebound was due to structural measures aimed at boosting entrepreneurship within the Antwerp diamond sector and keeping the trade hub appealing to international players.

The positive trend continued into the first quarter of this year.

Rentmeesters highlighted cooperation between Belgian and other European policymakers, noting that their efforts reflected recognition of the sector’s strategic importance.

She also pointed to the implementation of a streamlined visa directive, which provides foreign traders with easier access to temporary residence permits.