Severe disruptions on Brussels Ring Road due to accidents

© Belga

Rush hour traffic on the Brussels ring road was severely disrupted on Thursday evening due to multiple accidents.

Delays on the outer ring reached up to two hours, according to the Flemish Traffic Centre.

At around 3:45 p.m., a major accident occurred near Jette, involving five cars and a lorry, and blocking two lanes. While no injuries were reported, the road was only cleared at approximately 5:15 p.m.

“The accident has now been dealt with, but traffic remains heavily congested. Delays of up to two hours are still expected,” said Peter Bruyninckx, spokesperson for the Flemish Traffic Centre.

Other accidents, including one near Wemmel, further exacerbated disruptions on the outer ring.

On the inner ring, traffic slowed due to an accident involving three cars near Hoeilaart, which led to the closure of one lane.

Thursday’s evening rush hour was problematic elsewhere in Flanders as well, with total traffic jams across all motorways adding up to around 240 kilometres. The Flemish Traffic Centre described this as “exceptional.”