Opera Ballet Flanders offers seven world premieres in 2026-27

The Convert (De Bekeerlinge). Credit: Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

Opera Ballet Vlaanderen has announced a season of 14 major productions for 2026-2027, featuring seven world premieres and six works new to its repertoire.

The programme revolves around the theme ‘À la flamande,’ spotlighting Flemish creators and identity while blending classical repertoire with contemporary works.

Famous titles like ‘La Traviata,’ ‘Lohengrin,’ ‘The Sleeping Beauty,’ and ‘Orphée et Eurydice’ take the stage alongside less conventional pieces, including Louis Andriessen’s ‘De Materie’ and a reimagined version of Schubert’s ‘Winterreise,’ presented as a winter coat fashion show.

Additionally, two oratorios by Peter Benoit, founder of Antwerp’s opera, will be scenically staged for the first time.

Artistic Director Jan Vandenhouwe described the season as “one big festival” that merges opera, dance, and music theatre through a varied mix of large-scale productions and experimental works.

Prominent Flemish artists feature strongly, with contributions from Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, Alain Platel – who has returned from retirement – and an adaptation of Tom Lanoye’s ‘De draaischijf,’ starring Peter Van den Begin and Jan Decleir.

Emerging talent will also be nurtured via initiatives such as the VONK programme, Choreolab, and Operalab.

The season introduces new music director Stephan Zilias, who will oversee productions including ‘Lohengrin,’ and lead multiple symphonic concerts.

Due to temporary renovations at Opera Gent, performances will take place in alternative locations in the city, alongside site-specific projects and collaborations with partner venues.

Ticket sales will roll out in phases: renewals for current subscribers begin on 24 April. new subscriptions on 8 May, and single tickets will be available starting 22 May.