Adjusted De Lijn service will hurt those who depend on it most, union warns

A tram in the centre of Ghent. Credit: De Lijn

The ACV-Openbare Diensten union has come out against transport operator De Lijn’s decision to scale down its services, calling it a “fundamental reduction in public transport provision.”

From 1 July, one in three bus routes will be modified, and over 40 lines will be phased out, the company announced on Thursday. The changes are part of a cost-cutting initiative.

The Christian trade union is concerned that services are being cut mainly in areas with low passenger numbers.

It argues that this disproportionately affects regions like the Flemish Ardennes and Limburg, where residents are more spread out. For many, these routes serve as vital connections to work, schools, healthcare, and social activities.

“Public transport is not just about numbers; it’s a social service,” the union noted. “In numerous areas and municipalities across Flanders, transport poverty is now a looming threat.”

ACV Openbare Diensten also criticised the move as a “systematic dismantling” of public infrastructure, and wondered whether the minister was disregarding the basic accessibility decree by ignoring objections from various transport regions.

The union emphasised the potential social impact of the move, saying the elderly, young people, and shift workers would suffer the most.

Additionally, it warned of negative consequences for transport staff, including limited job opportunities, increased uncertainty, and higher workloads.

“Mobility is a fundamental right,” the union stressed . “Anyone serious about improving accessibility, addressing climate concerns, and promoting social inclusion needs to stop cutting services and instead invest in a reliable, frequent, and accessible public transport network.

"At a time of an emerging energy crisis, strengthening public transport should be prioritised, not scaled back.”