Belgium in Brief: Sex and violence

Credit: Belga

Goeiemiddag, bonjour everyone!

Maïthé Chini here, back again to tell you what's happening over at The Brussels Times on this last day of the working week.

The main topics on our website today are all about what makes us human.

First up is a story by our Features Editor Isabella Vivian – who is slowly morphing into TBT's resident Carrie Bradshaw – about dating in Brussels on the other side of 50.

Isabella sat down with a small group of people aged 53 to 82 to discuss the trials and tribulations of dating after marriage, death, and divorce. While they have all had their own unique experiences, they agreed on one thing: forging relationships, romantic or platonic, is no easy feat in the Belgian capital.

Ranging from "someone to call in the middle of the night" and a fun partner to spend the rest of their lives with to just plain "good sex" – they know very well what they are looking for.

However, navigating the usual dating apps (some even with premium subscriptions), websites and in-person is not as simple as it sounds. Whether you're in the same boat or just want to know what's waiting for you, I recommend giving the article a read.

As for the second part of this newsletter's title, regular contributor Dominique Soenens looked at the recent cases of youth violence in the country. While violent crime by young people appears to be on the rise, it is important to read crime statistics with caution and put figures in perspective.

Part of the reason that the figures are rising is that the police and courts are focusing on these specific issues. On top of that, the extra focus can mean that reports are being made more quickly. Speaking to numerous experts, Dominique asked what could be done to tackle the problem.

Back to nicer topics, today is a big day for those in Brussels who love to sip a drink while enjoying the sunshine on their face (which, I believe, is everyone?): the first guinguette of the season is opening in Parc du Cinquantenaire this afternoon.

The popular open-air bars in Brussels' parks are returning to the capital this summer – bringing the city's terrace culture to the next level. After-work Aperol Spritzes at Cinquantenaire, anyone?

In case you'd like to do more than sit outside with a drink this weekend, check out our weekly guide for what to do in Brussels this weekend.

And more good news, especially for those who only realised they forgot to buy a key ingredient for dinner while in the middle of cooking: Belgium's Federal Government announced on Friday morning that all shops in the country may now stay open until 21:00, seven days a week – if they want to.

As always, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Santé!

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A group of Brussels residents aged 53 to 82 speak to The Brussels Times of the trials and tribulations that come with dating after marriage, death and divorce. Read more.

Since the start of the year, a series of violent incidents involving young people have shocked the country. Dominique Soenens scrutinises the statistics and asks what can be done to tackle the problem. Read more.

Europe’s dependence on imported jet fuel is causing worries in the air travel industry. But this short-term panic could trigger long-term competitive advantage. Read more.

"In recent years, the guinguettes have become meeting places and ensure that Brussels residents and visitors see the parks as their own garden." Read more.

Over the past couple of weeks, between 10 and 15 cats vanished within days. Read more.

From circus performances and record fairs to classical music concerts, there's something for everyone in Brussels this weekend. Read more.

This week's warm weather coincides with the opening of Brussels guinguettes. Read more.