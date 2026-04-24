EU targets aviation strategy to tackle energy costs, crises, and competition

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The European Commission has begun work on an EU Aviation and Aeronautics Strategy and opened a public consultation running until 21 May 2026.

People, businesses and other stakeholders can submit feedback through a “call for evidence” on the Commission’s “Have your Say” portal, which is available in all official EU languages, the EU executive announced on Friday.

The strategy is expected to cover both air transport and the aeronautics industry — the design and manufacture of aircraft and related technology — according to the Commission’s statement.

It described the sector as operating amid rising energy costs, geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions and stronger global competition.

What the strategy will cover

The Commission said the strategy will set out a framework focused on competitiveness and resilience, while also addressing what it called Europe’s “strategic autonomy” and industrial position.

Work outlined by the Commission includes measures linked to the green and digital transitions, investment in innovation, maintaining a “level playing field”, and keeping safety standards high.

It also said the strategy will include steps to strengthen the sector’s ability to respond to crises and security challenges, and address workforce skills and motivation.

The EU last adopted an Aviation Strategy in 2015, and the Commission said the global aviation landscape has changed significantly since then.