Vdk Bank grows strongly in 2025, registering a €20-million profit

VDK Bank CEO Leen Van Den Neste on 02 October 2020. BELGA PHOTO CHRISTOPHE KETELS

Vdk Bank experienced significant growth in 2025, with customer numbers rising by nearly 12% to 164,286.

Savings products exceeded €5 billion, growing by 11.46%, while credit balances surpassed €4 billion, an 8.53% increase.

The production of new housing loans more than doubled, compared to the previous year.

This growth led to a net profit of €20 million, €5 million more than in 2024.

This was the bank’s best result in five years.

Vdk Bank stated on Friday that it had exceeded the growth targets set in its 2021-2025 five-year plan.

For the next five years, the focus will be on expanding throughout Belgium and promoting sustainable banking for businesses and organisations.

The bank plans to expand its network of branches, following last year’s opening of its first offices in Namur and Liège, in Wallonia. This year, a new branch is slated for Walloon Brabant, with plans for another in Hainaut.

CEO Leen Van den Neste emphasised that Brussels and Wallonia will be major growth drivers in the 2026-2030 plan. However, the strategy also includes boosting commercial staff nationwide to better engage with customers.

Vdk Bank is also strengthening its support for businesses, organisations, and cooperatives, aiming to show them, as well as households, how sustainable banking can create meaningful change locally and globally.