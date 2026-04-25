Australian World War soldiers tributed in Flanders

A ceremony for a Belgian soldier who died during the First World War, in De Panne, on Monday 10 November 2025. On the eve of Armistice Day, two exceptional ceremonies will take place. At the Boyau de la Mort in Dixmude, a solemn tribute will be paid to a Belgian soldier who fell during the First World War. His remains will then be transferred to the Belgian military cemetery in La Panne, where he will be buried with military honors. No such ceremony has been held since 2018, and the last burial of a Belgian soldier from the Great War dates back to 1952. BELGA PHOTO SARAH VAN HECKE

Fallen Australian and New Zealand soldiers from World War I were commemorated on Saturday morning in Zonnebeke, West Flanders.

The ceremony took place at dawn at the Buttes New British Cemetery in Polygon Wood, Zonnebeke. Mayor Koen Meersseman described the event as a tribute to troops who fought and died far from home and stressed the importance of remembering their sacrifices. The cemetery is the resting place for 564 Australians and 162 New Zealanders who lost their lives during the war.

“We must keep their names, stories, and sacrifices alive—not just as historical facts, but as human testimonies of bravery, perseverance, and solidarity for future generations,” said Meersseman.

Commemorative events later in the morning included ceremonies at the Maori monument Pou Maumahara and the Tyne Cot Cemetery in Passchendaele. Tyne Cot, the largest British military cemetery in the world, honours nearly 12,000 fallen soldiers. “The Battle of Passchendaele left a profound mark on this landscape and the histories of all nations involved. Tyne Cot remains a poignant witness to the immense toll of this war,” Meersseman added.

Anzac Day, observed annually on 25 April, is a day of remembrance for Australians and New Zealanders who perished in armed conflicts. It marks the anniversary of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps’ first action during World War I, the ill-fated Gallipoli landing in Turkey on 25 April 1915, which resulted in thousands of deaths.

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