Roots & Roses festival returns on 1 May

Credit: Festival Latino en Belgique

The Roots & Roses festival in Lessines will celebrate its 15th anniversary on Friday, 1 May.

12 bands from six different countries will perform during this special edition. The festival will highlight the African and Afro-American roots of modern Anglo-Saxon music.

Known for showcasing authentic instrumental skill, powerful vocal performances, and electrifying live shows, the Roots & Roses festival is also a platform for new album releases. Several acts are set to launch new records during the event.

The festival features two stages—”Roots,” focusing on blues, folk, Americana, and soul, and “Roses,” presenting more experimental rock sounds. Concerts will alternate between the stages from 11:00 to 2:00.

Organised by the René Magritte Cultural Centre, the festival attracts audiences from across Belgium and abroad, solidifying Lessines’ reputation in the international music scene. For its 15th edition, the festival will also release its first-ever vinyl record, showcasing two tracks by emerging artists from the Wallonia-Brussels Federation.

Located near the Flemish border, Lessines’ festival promotes unity by bridging artists from both sides of Belgium’s linguistic divide. It also champions local talent alongside celebrated international acts.

The new venue for the festival will be the former football grounds of Union at Chemin du Tordoir in Lessines, to be used from 2025 onwards.

This anniversary edition will spotlight the deep cultural influence of African and Afro-American music on genres like blues, rock ‘n’ roll, and soul. International legends such as Robert Finley—a renowned bluesman—will join Belgian greats like Roland Van Campenhout, alongside rising stars from Belgium’s music scene.

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