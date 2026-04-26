Armed man attempts shooting Donald Trump during press gala event

Photo of the alleged shooter shared by Donald Trump online.

An armed man attempted to breach security at the annual press gala in Washington, attended by US President Donald Trump, sparking chaos and leading to the evacuation of high-profile officials.

The incident occurred at the Hilton Hotel, where hundreds of journalists, ministers, diplomats, and public figures had gathered. Moments earlier, they were chatting over plates of salad and glasses of wine when panic broke out.

Noise erupted from outside the grand reception hall, causing many guests to crouch or lie on the ground in response.

President Trump, seated at the guest of honour table on a raised platform, initially remained motionless.

Security officials swiftly evacuated the 79-year-old president from the scene, along with Vice President JD Vance, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and several other senior officials.

Word quickly spread that gunshots had been fired, a fact later confirmed to a group of journalists by Mehmet Oz, head of the public health insurance programme, as he was escorted out by law enforcement. Guests were directed to the ground floor.

Trump eventually announced via his Truth Social platform that he was unharmed.

Initially suggesting the gala might continue, he later confirmed its cancellation and announced plans for a press conference at the White House.

Some journalists rushed out of the hotel, which had been the site of an assassination attempt on former President Ronald Reagan in 1981, navigating through the chaos created by police cars with flashing lights and a helicopter circling overhead.

Two hours after the attack, Trump addressed reporters at the White House, wearing his tuxedo from the event. He called the assailant “a would-be assassin” who intended to kill and revealed that the perpetrator had been detained after attempting to breach security.

The president also disclosed that a law enforcement officer had been shot during the ordeal. “This evening took an unexpected turn, but we’ll host it again,” Trump reassured attendees.

Saturday was Trump’s first appearance at the press gala since becoming president, as he boycotted the event during his previous term and last year. His predecessors had attended the event since the 1920s, when it was established as a celebration of press freedom.

Despite his history of antagonising media organisations, Trump appeared conciliatory, declaring, “I want to thank the press and the media. You’ve been very responsible in your coverage.”

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