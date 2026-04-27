Let’s work together to tackle antisemitism

Today, antisemitism is on the rise around the world, including in the United States. In Belgium reports of antisemitism and Holocaust denial have skyrocketed in recent years. This is a challenge that our countries can face together.

Belgium and the United States are among the 44 nations that have endorsed the commitments outlined by the U.S.-led Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism. The Global Guidelines commit our countries to working together to tackle antisemitism, and we owe it to our Jewish citizens to be able to practice their faith freely without fear of violence or discrimination.

As a sign of the importance we place on this issue, U.S. Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combatting Antisemitism Ambassador Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun has visited Belgium twice this year to meet with Jewish community leaders and Belgian government officials to advocate for stronger protections for Belgian Jews. Following our combined efforts, the Belgian government deployed military personnel to protect Jewish communities – resulting in greater safety for all Belgians.

Since arriving in Belgium as ambassador, I have also met with a broad cross-section of Belgium’s Jewish community of nearly 40,000 people. When I speak with Belgian Jews, they have a consistent message –they no longer feel safe in the nation they call home. Many have told me they are considering emigrating to Israel or elsewhere. I have discussed this challenge with Belgium’s leaders as well. We all agree, no one should feel like they don’t belong in their country anymore.

It’s no secret that incidents of antisemitic harassment, intimidation, and violence have increased significantly since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. These incidents occur on a daily basis and increasingly go unreported as they become more commonplace, and Belgian Jews lose faith in the justice system.

The character of antisemitism has evolved, moving beyond online hate into more visible, real-world threats. That reality was shockingly evident on March 9 when the Synagogue of Liège was attacked with an explosive device clearly intended to intimidate the Jewish community, followed by a car arson attack in Antwerp’s Jewish quarter on March 23.

These were hardly isolated incidents. The widely reported desecration of former Justice Minister Jean Gol’s grave, defaced with red paint and antisemitic graffiti on the 30th anniversary of his death, was another reminder that Jews are the targets of harassment and intimidation in Belgium simply for their identity.

Of course, this experience is not unique to Belgium. Many Jews around the world are facing similar threats, including in the United States. The question is how like-minded countries like Belgium and the United States can work together to address the sources of antisemitism to ensure that our Jewish citizens can feel safe.

The first step to ending antisemitism is calling it out for what it is – in plain language and without apology. Prime Minister Bart De Wever did just that when a Munich Philharmonic Orchestra concert was cancelled in Ghent in September 2025 simply because the conductor, who happened to be an Israeli citizen, had not “unequivocally distanced” himself from the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza. The Prime Minister clearly and emphatically called the decision “reckless and irresponsible.” He traveled to Germany to attend the Orchestra together with Chancellor Merz, stating “there will never, ever be any room for racism and antisemitism” in Belgium. That is leadership and the correct response to antisemitism.

It is hardly a secret that I have been an outspoken advocate for the Jewish community’s religious freedom. As I traveled across Belgium and met with Jewish communities—from Brussels to Antwerp to Liège—I came to appreciate their rich diversity of traditions and perspectives. What unites all is a shared commitment to preserving core religious practices. Defending that right is not optional – it is a longstanding principle of U.S. foreign policy. We understand that attacks on Jewish religious practices are often the first step in attacks on Jews and Judaism as a whole.

It is an immense honor to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium. Our countries are bound by centuries of history, sacrifice, and common values. As reflected in the Global Guidelines, we all have a role to play in tackling antisemitism. Individuals must report and reject it, civil society must expose and confront it, and governments must enforce laws and implement policies that protect religious freedom and security. And where those laws are found to be lacking, they must be strengthened or new ones adopted.

As Jewish communities around the world face increasing levels of antisemitism, we can work together to fight against the scourge of antisemitism and ensure that our Jewish fellow citizens feel safe and secure in our common homes. Together, we can ensure that Jewish life in Belgium continues to thrive openly and safely for generations to come.