Belgium relies on electricity imports more than ever before

Illustrative image. A battery park of the French energy company Engie in Vilvoorde on Monday, 26 January 2026. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

This April, Belgium relied on foreign electricity imports more than ever before, according to data from Energy-Charts based on information from grid operator Elia, De Standaard reported on Monday

With April not yet complete, Belgium has already imported 2,357 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity this month, surpassing the previous record of 2,277 GWh set in August 2015.

These imports accounted for nearly 42% of the country's electricity consumption so far, rising to 58% on 18 April.

The high import levels are linked to the shutdown of Belgium's last two nuclear reactors, Doel 4 and Tihange 3, for maintenance and upgrades aimed at extending their operational lifespans until 2035.

The shutdown was managed smoothly, with lost nuclear capacity being replaced primarily by French nuclear and solar power (1,734 GWh) and Dutch wind and solar energy (770 GWh). Belgium even produced a surplus, exporting electricity to Germany and the UK.

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